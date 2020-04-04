8

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Eric Nam lands in Billboard's Social 50 for the first time

AKP STAFF

Eric Nam has charted on Billboard's 'Social 50' for the first time!

The Social 50 is powered by data tracked by music analytics company Next Big Sound and ranks the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Wikipedia. The chart's methodology blends weekly additions of friends/fans/followers with artist page views and engagement. It's Eric Nam's first time on the chart, and he landed right at #50. 

To celebrate, he posted the following video on his Twitter:


The man definitely knows how to have fun! Congratulations, Eric!

  1. Eric Nam
2 1,068 Share 89% Upvoted

0

ledapple_3119 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

YES Eric Nan, you the man

Share

0

popularit2,413 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

omg congrats eric u deserve it

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jin
Fans rave over BTS' Jin's hair transformation
5 hours ago   19   10,598
BTS, Jin
Fans rave over BTS' Jin's hair transformation
5 hours ago   19   10,598
misc.
JYPE teases 'Nizi Project' season 2
21 hours ago   23   7,197
BTS, Jin
Fans rave over BTS' Jin's hair transformation
5 hours ago   19   10,598

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND