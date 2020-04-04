Eric Nam lands in Billboard's Social 50 for the first time

Eric Nam has charted on Billboard's 'Social 50' for the first time!

The Social 50 is powered by data tracked by music analytics company Next Big Sound and ranks the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Wikipedia. The chart's methodology blends weekly additions of friends/fans/followers with artist page views and engagement. It's Eric Nam's first time on the chart, and he landed right at #50.

To celebrate, he posted the following video on his Twitter:



The man definitely knows how to have fun! Congratulations, Eric!