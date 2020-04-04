Netizens are in love with 2PM's Wooyoung's "My House" performance on 'Knowing Brothers'.

On the April 4th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', 11-year friends Song Min Ho and P.O., as well as 14-year Wooyoung and Jo Kwon, featured as guests. When the panel asked if they would introduce each other to their younger sisters, Jo Kwon said Wooyoung is too popular so he wouldn't introduce his younger sister to Wooyoung.

Wooyoung commented, "When I read the comments on YouTube, I found we recently gained popularity with people who are just entering their thirties." Then he showcased the choreography for "My House". Shortly after the airing, the post about his performance on a popular online community instantly garnered wide attention.

Some of the comments in the post include: "Wooyoung is arguably the best dancer in the group.", "Wow, he really embodied JYP's dance style. He dances as if he is JYP himself." , "He is a really good dancer and that didn't change at all.", "Knock Knock, Wooyoung open the door. I'm home."

Check out his performance in the video below! It starts around 1:40 mark.