Big Bang's Taeyang gives fans a peek at his newlywed home

Big Bang's Taeyang updated fans on April 15th with a video of his newlywed home.

The popular start posted a video that gave viewers a glimpse at his simple yet beautiful home on Instagram. The flowers on the windowsill and the gorgeous spring view were some notable highlights of the update. Netizens noticed that Min Hyo Rin's cat, Jelly, is also present, leading fans to become more curious about the couple's newlywed life.

Taeyang married actress Min Hyo Rin in February of 2018 but enlisted in the military shortly afterward. He finished his military service last November and renewed his contract to YG Entertainment last March in order to continue his activities in Big Bang.