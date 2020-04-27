12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Hyori writes condolences post for her cat Mimi

Lee Hyori's cat Mimi has unfortunately passed away. 

On April 24th, Lee Hyori made condolences post for the cat which gained a lot of love after appearing on 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast'. The caption reads: "Mimi... hi. Love you."


미미야...hi❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️사랑해

Mimi was a beloved presence on 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast' and was in an adorable video in which she and IU engaged in a staring contest during the show's airing. Mimi was also seen receiving love from Park Bo Gum and YoonA who appeared in the second season.

Rest in peace, Mimi. Check out clips of her from the show below. 

cabbagejuice480 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

omg poor baby 😰 rest in peace cutie

Ohboy6910,206 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Losing a pet is always difficult.

(btw. am I the only one who finds leaving your guest alone to finish eating a bit weird?)

