Lee Hyori writes condolences post for her cat Mimi

Lee Hyori's cat Mimi has unfortunately passed away.

On April 24th, Lee Hyori made condolences post for the cat which gained a lot of love after appearing on 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast'. The caption reads: "Mimi... hi. Love you."





Mimi was a beloved presence on 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast' and was in an adorable video in which she and IU engaged in a staring contest during the show's airing. Mimi was also seen receiving love from Park Bo Gum and YoonA who appeared in the second season.

Rest in peace, Mimi. Check out clips of her from the show below.

