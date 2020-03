Song Joong Ki reportedly purchases 2.8 million USD condo in Hawaii

According to 'Sports Chosun' on March 27, actor Song Joong Ki has purchased a luxury condo worth over 2.8 million USD in Hawaii, near Ala Moana Beach.



One realty insider from Hawaii told the media outlet, "Song Joong Ki purchased a condo worth approximately 2.8 million USD back in December of last year. It will likely be used for vacation purposes."

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki recently returned to Korea back on March 24 after halting filming for his new film 'Bogota' in Columbia, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. He is under self-quarantine procedures for 14-days.