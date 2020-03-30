Tiffany Young's manager diagnosed with the Coronavirus

[UPDATE] A representative from Tiffany Young's side has clarified that Tara Anne is not Tiffany's main manager, but her tour manager.

Tiffany Young's manager Tara Anne (Tara Redavid) has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tara cover medical bills and other costs as she fights the virus.

The GoFundMe page wrote:



"Our friend Tara has recently learned she has come down with a case of Covid-19 caused by the Coronavirus strain, which has also resulted in her developing pneumonia as well.



As any of us would assume, this is an unexpected hardship to face physically and financially, which can require a little monetary support to get through it. Tara has played an important role for many musicians and touring artists, ensuring everyone is taken care of and in good spirits. Let's help with doing the same for her.



This support will help Tara with not being able to work while focusing on recovering and also contribute to a yet unknown amount of medical expenses which have been incurred so far. There will be limitations in health insurance and out of pocket costs for testing including an ER visit and medication costs, upwards of $500 at minimum. There is rent, bills, and a soon to be lack of health coverage on the horizon that monetary support can help supplement.



Now is as great of time as ever to lend a friend a hand if we are in a position to do so- Tara surely would do the same. Thank you!"

SNSD Tiffany's manager Tara has been confirmed to have Coronavirus



She has a Gofundme to help raise funds for medical and other expenses (cause ya know, USA health insurance)https://t.co/HeTqzuz0W5 — mes #TeamPinky (@OH_mes2) March 30, 2020

Tara has managed many big names, including Zara Larsson, Chromeo, Brooke Fraser, and Noel Gallagher. She has been working with Tiffany since 2019 and helped managed her global tours and promotions.

We wish her the best and hope she recovers soon. You can donate to the GoFundMe here.