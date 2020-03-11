Stray Kids to release their first 'Best' album 'SKZ2020' simultaneously in Korea and Japan

Stray Kids will be compiling their discography into their 1st 'Best' album, titled 'SKZ2020'!

The album will be released simultaneously in both Korea and in Japan this March 18 at 12 AM KST, also marking Stray Kids's first Japanese album debut. According to the newly released tracklist for 'SKZ2020' below, the upcoming 'Best' album contains a total of 27 tracks - starting from "Hellevator" released in January of 2018 all the way through "Levanter", the group's most recent comeback title track. Fans will also be able to note that the majority of the track in 'SKZ2020' are works that 3RACHA participated in creating.

Stay tuned for more of Stray Kids's active promotions in Japan in 2020!