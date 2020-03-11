K-Pop songs that are a good reminder of self-love

K-Pop artists have been using their music to address important social issues and share meaningful messages with fans. Among the many topics they touch on, one is the idea of loving yourself. Here are some songs that are a good reminder that it’s important to prioritize your own self-worth.

Taeyeon - Dear Me

There are things I wanna tell myself

As if I’m singing

I love myself

I trust myself

Words that I didn’t have before

Stray Kids - My Pace

Comparing myself with someone, it's funny

Don't do that, don't do that

Such comparisons are meaningless

Don't do that, stop it now

You just have to go your own way

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul ft. Red Velvet’s Seulgi - Selfish

Sometimes being selfish

Don’t misunderstand, I don’t have bad intentions

Let me be a little more honest

I love myself

GOT7 - I Am Me

Who am I? I don’t know who I am but

I don’t care what others think about

I know I’m just me

I am me

SF9 - Enough

Don’t get any prettier

You’re beautiful enough right now, don’t get any prettier

IU ft. G-Dragon - Palette

I like it, I’m twenty-five

I know that you like me

I got this, I'm truly fine

I think I know myself a little bit now

BTS - Epiphany

I’m the one I should love in this world

Shining me, precious soul of mine

I finally realized so I love me

Not so perfect but so beautiful

I’m the one I should love

CLC - No

I love me, I like it

The lipstick that'll look best on me

I love me, walk like me

Try it if you want to

MAMAMOO - Hip

(Attention) Wherever you go

(Reflection) You can shine

There’s only one you in the world