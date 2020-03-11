K-Pop songs that are a good reminder of self-love

K-Pop artists have been using their music to address important social issues and share meaningful messages with fans. Among the many topics they touch on, one is the idea of loving yourself. Here are some songs that are a good reminder that it’s important to prioritize your own self-worth.
Taeyeon - Dear Me
There are things I wanna tell myself
As if I’m singing
I love myself
I trust myself
Words that I didn’t have before
Stray Kids - My Pace
Comparing myself with someone, it's funny
Don't do that, don't do that
Such comparisons are meaningless
Don't do that, stop it now
You just have to go your own way
MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul ft. Red Velvet’s Seulgi - Selfish
Sometimes being selfish
Don’t misunderstand, I don’t have bad intentions
Let me be a little more honest
I love myself
GOT7 - I Am Me
Who am I? I don’t know who I am but
I don’t care what others think about
I know I’m just me
I am me
SF9 - Enough
Don’t get any prettier
You’re beautiful enough right now, don’t get any prettier
IU ft. G-Dragon - Palette
I like it, I’m twenty-five
I know that you like me
I got this, I'm truly fine
I think I know myself a little bit now
BTS - Epiphany
I’m the one I should love in this world
Shining me, precious soul of mine
I finally realized so I love me
Not so perfect but so beautiful
I’m the one I should love
CLC - No
I love me, I like it
The lipstick that'll look best on me
I love me, walk like me
Try it if you want to
MAMAMOO - Hip
(Attention) Wherever you go
(Reflection) You can shine
There’s only one you in the world
Log in to comment