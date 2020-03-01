Pledis confirms Minhyun tested negative for coronavirus

Pledis Entertainment denied rumors that NU'EST's Minhyun tested positive for coronavirus.

Minhyun had attended the Milano Fashion week on February 19th. After Kim Chung Ha's staff, who was with her at the same event, tested positive for coronavirus, there were rumors that Minhyun and his staff had also contracted the virus. However, Pledis Entertainment denied the reports, and further confirmed that all of the staff that had been present in Milano with him had also tested negative.

However, as a precaution, he and all the staff have no schedules and are staying home in self-quarantine.