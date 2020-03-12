Yoo Jae Suk sheds tears while talking to a Coronavirus health worker

Yoo Jae Suk shed tears as he talked to a medical worker helping to help treat Coronavirus patients.

The newest season of 'You Quiz On The Block' aired its first episode on March 11th. Although the show usually has the two hosts, Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, walking through the streets to interact with people, the current outbreak has caused the show to temporarily change the format. The program took place indoors and showed the aftermath of the outbreak, including those with the virus. Yoo Jae Suk stated: "We finished a 100-day winter break from this show and returned. We need to be on the streets excitedly letting people know the news, but as you know the Coronavirus has caused us to greet you from indoors today."





He continued, saying: "It is hard to continue life normally like before given the circumstances. I believe there are stories that can comfort us during times like these."



The hosts were able to talk to two normal citizens and although the calls were over the internet, the conversations were warm and touching, especially with a health worker in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus in Korea. Yoo Jae Suk began tearing up as the health worker told him that "it's ok". Yoo Jae Suk replied: "Because you replied so positively... this isn't something I should cry about... but the way you keep saying it's ok makes my heart hurt and cry."





Check out the clip below, which already has one million views and counting.