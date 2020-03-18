Lee Jin Hyuk talks about how actor Kim Dong Wook mistook his age due to his 'baby face'

On March 18, the cast and crew of MBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Memoir of a Man' including Kim Dong Wook, Moon Ga Young, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, and more attended the drama's press conference, broadcasted live online.

During this press conference, Lee Jin Hyuk, who will be making his acting debut in 'Memoir of a Man', was asked to share one of his most memorable scenes so far. He shared, "There was one scene where I had to drive Kim Dong Wook hyung, but I actually don't have a driver's license. The scene was filmed with our car being pulled by a tow truck. So then Kim Dong Wook hyung asked me why I wasn't driving myself, and I just answered that I didn't have a license. He was completely shocked, going, 'You don't have a license yet?'. It was the biggest reaction I've ever seen from him."



To this, Kim Dong Wook clarified, "When I first met Lee Jin Hyuk, I thought he was a baby, but then it turned out that he wasn't as young as he seemed. After I learned that he was actually older, I decided not to treat him so much like a younger person. I've gotten to know him as a mature person who's older among the idols these days, so that was why I was surprised he didn't have a license."

Lee Jin Hyuk then responded with laughter, "Right now I'm learning how to drive so I can get my license. But it made me feel good to know that Kim Dong Wook hyung thought I was younger than my age."

Meanwhile, MBC's 'Memoir of a Man' is set to premiere this March 18 at 8:55 PM KST.

