Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Which ITZY member turned off group chat notifications?

AKP STAFF

ITZY's Ryujin revealed which member turned off notifications for their group chat.

On the March 25th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza', ITZY featured as guests for the 'Special Reserved Seating' segment and opened up about their group chat. Ryujin revealed, "We have a group chat, but Yuna turned off the notifications." Yeji then added, "Yuna did turn off the notifications, but she put it in her favorites. I noticed that our group chat is at the top of the list."

DJ Eunji commented, "Even if you have a group chat, there are members who participate a lot, and there are those who don't. In A PinkBomi replies the least."

In other news, ITZY recently made a comeback with "Wannabe".

The olds just won't shut up, I guess.:)

