15

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Korea pushes back the start of school by 2 weeks due to Coronavirus concerns

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

The Department of Education is pushing back the start of school by 2 weeks due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns.

An announcement made on March 2nd confirmed the change in dates and specifically referred to the outbreak and the protection of students' safeties as the main cause. School for kindergarten, elementary, middle school, and high school students will now start on March 23 instead of March 9. It seems that students will get additional support through online resources in order to help them stay caught up with their educations. 

To adjust to the new schedule, summer and winter vacations will be shortened.

The Coronavirus situation grows more serious as the number of cases has now reached over 4,000. 

  1. misc.
2 957 Share 100% Upvoted

2

Astres_Dare664 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

OMG, please be healthy all around the world 🙏

Share

0

diadems-1,519 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Japan closed schools for a month even though their infection rate is far less than Korea's.

You can't be too safe here.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/0...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jimin
BTS's Jimin sends his love to ARMY
6 hours ago   8   4,924
A Pink, BLACKPINK, EVERGLOW, GFriend (Girlfriend), IZ*ONE, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Rocket Punch, TWICE
Most searched girl groups on Naver in February
14 hours ago   23   9,320

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND