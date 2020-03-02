Korea pushes back the start of school by 2 weeks due to Coronavirus concerns

The Department of Education is pushing back the start of school by 2 weeks due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns.

An announcement made on March 2nd confirmed the change in dates and specifically referred to the outbreak and the protection of students' safeties as the main cause. School for kindergarten, elementary, middle school, and high school students will now start on March 23 instead of March 9. It seems that students will get additional support through online resources in order to help them stay caught up with their educations.

To adjust to the new schedule, summer and winter vacations will be shortened.

The Coronavirus situation grows more serious as the number of cases has now reached over 4,000.