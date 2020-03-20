Entertainment company employees vote on the top male & female group, top soloist, and hot rookie

In light of media outlet 'Sports Chosun's 30th anniversary since creation, entertainment company employees from a total of 20 music agencies were asked to cast their votes for the top boy group, top girl group, top soloist, hot rookie, and top producer of 2020.

Representatives from the following 20 companies including SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, Woollim, Pledis, Play M, Cre.Ker, Cube, Block Berry Creative, MLD, FNC, Music Works, KQ, Source Music, RBW, P-Nation, Swing Entertainment, Yuehua, and more participated in the voting.

Check out the results below:

Top Boy Group





1. BTS

2. EXO

3. Seventeen

4. MONSTA X

5. NU'EST

Top Girl Group

1. TWICE

2. Red Velvet

3. BLACKPINK

4. IZ*ONE

5. (G)I-DLE

Top Soloist





1. IU

2. Taeyeon

3. Kim Chung Ha

4. Zico

5. Sunmi

Hot Rookie

1. ITZY

2. TOMORROW x TOGETHER

3. ATEEZ

4. AB6IX

5. EVERGLOW

Top Producer

1. Bang Si Hyuk

2. Lee Soo Man

3. J.Y. Park

4. PDogg