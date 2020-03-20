39

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Entertainment company employees vote on the top male & female group, top soloist, and hot rookie

AKP STAFF

In light of media outlet 'Sports Chosun's 30th anniversary since creation, entertainment company employees from a total of 20 music agencies were asked to cast their votes for the top boy group, top girl group, top soloist, hot rookie, and top producer of 2020. 

Representatives from the following 20 companies including SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, Woollim, Pledis, Play M, Cre.Ker, Cube, Block Berry Creative, MLD, FNC, Music Works, KQ, Source Music, RBW, P-Nation, Swing Entertainment, Yuehua, and more participated in the voting. 

Check out the results below:

Top Boy Group


1. BTS

2. EXO

3. Seventeen

4. MONSTA X

5. NU'EST

Top Girl Group

1. TWICE

2. Red Velvet

3. BLACKPINK

4. IZ*ONE

5. (G)I-DLE

Top Soloist


1. IU

2. Taeyeon

3. Kim Chung Ha

4. Zico

5. Sunmi

Hot Rookie

1. ITZY

2. TOMORROW x TOGETHER

3. ATEEZ

4. AB6IX

5. EVERGLOW

Top Producer

1. Bang Si Hyuk

2. Lee Soo Man

3. J.Y. Park

4. PDogg

7

jjajangmyeon232,188 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Quite suprised Red Velvet ranked 2nd but very happy people in the music industry at least rate them highly

5

Haruka000428 pts 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

IU and Taeyeon queens ❤

And Daniel at #7 solo and #10 rookie and he is pretty much starting now! I am glad they know he has so much potential and talent!

cant wait for his comeback on March 24 I already love the mv TT

i know he is gonna SLAY with his dancing and performance

