Mother of the late 'Ulzzang Generation' star Lee Chi Hoon leaves a heartbreaking letter on her son's Instagram following his passing

'Ulzzang Generation' star and streamer Lee Chi Hoon's mother left a heartbreaking letter to her son who passed away unexpectedly from acute septicemia (blood poisoning) on March 19.

On March 22, Lee Chi Hoon's mother left a post on his Instagram showing herself kissing Lee Chi Hoon as a baby.

The caption reads: "Hoon. This is mom. Are you on your way? Or are you staying beside me because my heart is bleeding? Even though I cry until my throat bursts and yell, will my son never return to me? My only son... How could you leave me alone like this? I know it's pointless to ask, but Hoon! Please come back. I don't know what to do, your mother who wants to hold you and I can't let you go. My son. Please visit me, even if it's my dreams, even if it's my dreams..."





Netizens are angered because he couldn't be treated for acute septicemia in time and had to be tested for the coronavirus first at the emergency room. If he was properly diagnosed and treated earlier, he may have been saved.