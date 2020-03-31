Fans find Red Velvet Irene's drawing of her own childhood too precious

Red Velvet leader Irene's drawing skills are garnering attention from fans!

In light of her birthday back on March 29, Irene shared a drawing she made of one of her childhood photos via her Instagram, also treating fans to a super precious photo of "little Irene"!

Fans are finding Irene's "self-portrait" too adorable, commenting, "It's somehow funny and cute at the same time kekekeke", "I'm sorry Baechu but you're not good at drawing people kekekeke, only 2-dimensional characters", "I watched her drawing this live, she worked really hard on it!", "The huge nostrils are Irene's signature kekekeke", "Ooohhh it's Dalsung Park in Daegu! I have a picture of me at Dalsung Park from when I was 7-years old too hehe", "Ahahaha even the fact that she draws these weird drawings is so cute TT", and more!

Among fans, Irene is rather well-known for her infamous "nostril"-drawings...

Happy late birthday to Irene!