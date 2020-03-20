EVERGLOW celebrates their 1st debut anniversary!

EVERGLOW is celebrating their 1st anniversary since debut.

On March 21 KST, EVERGLOW shared a special message to mark their first-ever debut anniversary. Last year on this day, the girl group performed their debut song "Bon Bon Chocolat" for the first time on 'M! Countdown'.

On Twitter, EVERGLOW thanked their fans with the following caption: "Happy 1st debut anniversary to EVERGLOW! Thank you 'FOREVER' for running with us for a whole year."

Congratulations to EVERGLOW! What's your favorite song by this rookie group?