Ong Seong Wu's manager reveals the one thing he worries about the idol

The manager revealed the one thing about Ong Seong Wu that worries him.

On the next episode of 'Point of Omniscient Interference', the former Wanna One member will unveil his solo life style with his manager. The installment will feature his preparations for his first-ever mini album, from the photoshoots to the practice sessions.

According to the manager, Ong Seong Wu is perfect except for one thing -- he does not drink enough water.

"I am worried because One Seong Wu never drinks water," revealed the manager.

Even at the studio, the cast members expressed their concern, as the idol was seen continually sipping liquids other than water, such as coffee or broths. Yang Se Hyung asked him, "Do you not drink it because water doesn't taste good?", then Jun Hyun Moo added, "You will become healthier only if you drink a lot of water."



With his friends all worried about his dehydration, Ong Seong Wu continued to reveal more snippets of his daily life in the program.

Tune into the show tonight on March 21 at 11:03 PM KST!