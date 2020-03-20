Youngbin relays a memorable pre-debut moment & shares what he loves about each SF9 member

Youngbin could not hide his love for the SF9 members.

As the group's leader, Youngbin recently partook in an interview with 'News 1' where he relayed some fun pre-debut episodes and talked about the teamwork that SF9 members share.

Youngbin revealed that when they were trainees, the members decided to spend the holidays at the company to practice, but ended up playing a mafia game instead.

"For some reason, we weren't really thinking and just decided to play a mafia game. I think it was our way of rebelling, without really rebelling. We eventually got in trouble by the company staff members who were very angry. They all told us to leave the company, so the members and I really packed our carriers and waited in front of the building. But, when they saw us, they were shocked that we had actually packed our things and told us to go back to our dorms. We were all so scared, thinking that they were really going to kick us out," shared Youngbin.

Other than that, he says that he cannot remember a moment when their team was at risk. When asked what he loves about SF9, Youngbin mentioned each of the members and shared:

"Dawon has so much sense; he is good at 'ad-libs' and knows how to make it fun. I always say, 'how can you think of such things?'. Inseong is our team's 'center of peace'. Thanks to this guy, our peace is maintained. Jaeyoon is really funny too, but it's a shame because of his nerves he can't really show off every funny thing he does in the practice room. Rowoon is our 'Confucian boy', who is really particular about the importance of manners. Needless to say, he is a great person. Zuho is a workaholic. He is a 'hidden gem' who works really hard to compose. Taeyang practices really diligently. His elegant dance moves are all thanks to his efforts. Hwiyoung is innocent, full of self-love, and Chani is very confident, which is great."

In the interview, Youngbin also expressed his gratitude for their memorable first win with "Good Guy".