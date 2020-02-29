8

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung reveals her newest tattoo

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung got inked again! 

On February 29, the idol star updated fans with the newest tattoo on her Instagram, showing off her chic and hip look. Fans are raving over her new wrist tattoo, showering her with compliments on both her Instastory and the said post on her Instagram. 

Choi Yoo Jung replied, "Thank you <3" to her fan's comment saying "Unnie, your wrist tattoo is so pretty" on her Instastory

 

In related news, Weki Meki recently made their comeback with "Dazzle Dazzle".

How are you liking her newest addition? 

View this post on Instagram

🤓

A post shared by 최유정 (@dbeoddl__) on

  1. Weki Meki
  2. Choi Yoo Jung
1 3,299 Share 80% Upvoted

0

westilham95-117 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Does she has any other tattoos?? Love to see more idol grps with tattoos, think maybe all of the overage members of weki meki have one. Doyeon, Suyeon and Elly

Share
BTS V BLACK SWAN FOCUSED FANCAM
47 minutes ago   3   134

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND