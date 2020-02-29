Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung reveals her newest tattoo

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung got inked again!



On February 29, the idol star updated fans with the newest tattoo on her Instagram, showing off her chic and hip look. Fans are raving over her new wrist tattoo, showering her with compliments on both her Instastory and the said post on her Instagram.

Choi Yoo Jung replied, "Thank you <3" to her fan's comment saying "Unnie, your wrist tattoo is so pretty" on her Instastory.

In related news, Weki Meki recently made their comeback with "Dazzle Dazzle".

How are you liking her newest addition?