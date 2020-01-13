Son Dam Bi's phone case becomes a hot topic for this unlikely reason

Son Dam Bi's phone case has become a hot topic for this unlikely reason.

The singer and actress recently appeared on an episode of 'I Live Alone' that broadcasted on January 10. After the broadcast, netizens realized that her phone case was the wrong size for her phone! It appears she put an iPhone 11 case on her iPhone 11 Pro, covering up the third Ultra Wide Camera lens.

Son Dam Bi's cool personality and unexpected clumsiness brought about a lot of attention due to the contrast with her idol-like visuals. After noticing this, netizens commented:





"Live like Son Dam Bi who uses a phone case that doesn't fit her phone."

"She gave up using her camera just to use her old case LOL"

"I don't know why I find this so funny. Her personality is really cool."



What do you think of this issue?