Taemin reveals he's working on multiple solo comeback albums + that his music and choreography style will change

Several lucky fans recently had the chance to chat with SHINee's Taemin via SM Entertainment's 'Lysn' app, were the idol shared a ton of spoilers about his comeback preparations!

Comfortably chatting with fans while using adorable emojis, Taemin said, "I was practicing choreography hehe. For a new song! Should I give you a spoiler?"

He also added, "I'll be releasing a lot of albums this time. This will be the most number of album releases I've ever had in a year. And my music style has changed keke. You might not be able to see me performing in the style that I've been performing until now TT."

Regarding the changes to his music and choreography style, Taemin joking added, "I've been thinking a lot lately, and I think that my performances are not fresh because there's too much dancing going on keke. So I'll be cutting ties with dancing. You'll love me even if I'm not dancing, right? But I already said that I was practicing new choreography..."

While preparing for his solo comeback, Taemin also revealed that he's been dieting, for approximately a month now! "Because of too much cheek fat, it's hard to see my lovely cheekbones, so I'm on a diet. When artists are preparing for comebacks, they all typically go into a period of taking stricter care and dieting," the idol explained.

As you can see below, Taemin took a lot of time to answer tons of fans' questions, chatting about idle topics like his drinking habits, and also hinting that he's broken into(?) fellow member Key's house before! Are you looking forward to Taemin's transformation for his next solo comeback?