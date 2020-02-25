Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, & Song Kang attend script reading for 'Netflix' original 'Love Alarm' season 2

Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, and Song Kang of 'Netflix' original K-drama series 'Love Alarm' have come together again, during their first script reading for season 2!

The script reading session took place back on February 21 as all of the cast members of 'Love Alarm' season 1 reunited like old friends, immediately warming up to one another and livening up the atmosphere. Meanwhile, 'Netflix' original K-drama series 'Love Alarm' tells the story of a society where an app called the 'Love Alarm' changes the way young people date and show interest in one another. Here, the drama's leads JoJo (Kim So Hyun), Hae Young (Jung Ga Ram), and Sun Oh (Song Kang) become entangled in a heart-fluttering love triangle.

'Netflix' has yet to confirm the premiere date for 'Love Alarm' season 2, so you'll have to stay tuned for more updates! In the meantime, check out stills from the cast's recent script reading session, below.