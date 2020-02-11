Garo Sero Institute's Kang Yong Seok indicted for his involvement in extortion with blogger Dodomam

Garo Sero Institute member and lawyer Kang Yong Seok was indicted by the Prosecutors' Office on February 11th for his involvement in extortion with blogger Dodomam. Lawyers Kim Sang Kyun and Kim Ho Jin appeared at the Seoul Central District Public Prosecutors' Office to present the bill of indictment.

Although Kang Yong Seok states that the situation was "manipulated", many do not believe his claims given the leak of text messages revealed by Dispatch that show him conspiring with blogger Dodomam to falsely accuse an individual of sexual assault and rape in order to extort money from him.

He has since stated that "the articles by Dispatch have been doctored and are not the original messages" and that he would sue the lawyers who have submitted the indictment as well as Dispatch for libel.

