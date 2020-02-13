BoA to guest on Lee Dong Wook's talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk'

BoA will be featuring as a guest on Lee Dong Wook's talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk'.



On February 13, reports revealed BoA is guesting on SBS' 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', which will mark her first talk show since 2015 when she appeared on JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' alongside SHINee's Key.



This also marks BoA and Lee Dong Wook's first time meeting on a show though they previously appeared separately on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2 and 'Produce x 101'.



'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' featuring BoA will air on February 19 KST.