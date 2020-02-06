Actor Song Seung Hun confirmed to star in the new MBC drama 'Do You Want To Eat Dinner With Me?'

After rumors, actor Song Seung Hun has been confirmed to star in a new drama!

The actor will appear in MBC's upcoming drama 'Do You Want To Eat Dinner With Me?' which will begin airing in May. This upcoming romance drama will focus on relationships and is based on a webtoon under the same name.

Song Seung Hun will play psychologist Kim Hae Kyung who happens to be a harsh food critic. Girl's Day's Hyeri is rumored to star opposite Song Seung Hun but nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more updates!