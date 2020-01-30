Girl's Day's Hyeri & Song Seung Hun clarify reports about starring opposite each other in new MBC drama 'Would You Like to Have Dinner with Me?'

Girl's Day's Hyeri (26) and Song Seung Hun (44) clarified reports about starring opposite each other in the new MBC drama 'Would You Like to Have Dinner with Me?'.



On January 30, Hyeri's label Creative Group ING shut down the rumors, stating, "She's not starring in the new MBC drama 'Would You Like to Have Dinner with Me?'. She's currently considering a different project." Song Seung Hun's agency King Kong by Starship stated, "He's in positive discussions after receiving an offer to star in the drama."



Hyeri most recently starred in the tvN drama 'Miss Lee', which wrapped up last November, while Song Seung Hun starred in tvN's 'The Great Show', which aired its finale in October of last year.



Stay tuned for updates on the drama.