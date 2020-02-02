Tony An's mother wants Song Ga In as her daughter in law?

Tony An's mother expressed her affection for Song Ga In.

Song Ga In was the special MC for SBS' 'My Little Old Boy', and Tony An's mother was incredibly happy to see her there. She said, "I really wanted to see you. You're so pretty and you sing so well. Do you want to be my daughter?" When Hong Jin Young's mother said, "Why don't you ask her to be your daughter in law?", she answered, "Tony's too old for her."

To this, Song Ga In answered, "I'm 35 this year," and when Kim Jong Kook's mother said, "Isn't that perfect?", Tony An's mother said, "Tony's 43 this year, so there's an 8 year difference. If there's love I guess there's no concern."