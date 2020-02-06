6 idol ice princesses who are lovable teddy bears on the inside

Female idols are all the rage these days as the powerful 'girl crush' concept continues to reign in popularity. Many popular female idols have earned the nickname 'ice princess' for their pale skin and doll-like facial features. Although these artists may look intimidating at first, they're secretly giant softies on the inside.

Here are 6 female idols who have a hidden dorky side to them!

1. Red Velvet's Irene

Irene is definitely one of the top visuals in the industry and is often called a "face genius". Although she may look unapproachable, Irene has captured her fans' hearts with her thoughtful and warm actions. She also has an unexpected dorky side that comes out during broadcasts that make fans love her even more.

2. BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie's is definitely K-pop's "it girl". The globally popular star has garnered attention for her world-class visuals and cat-like features. However, Jennie's charm doesn't end there and extends into her adorable dorkiness and antics on variety shows.

3. Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon

Do Yeon's lithe and long figure combined with her strong facial features give this idol a model-like aura that takes over the room. But this 99' liner is known to show her cheerful and bright side to the people around her.

4. Kim Chung Ha

Chung Ha is definitely one of the hottest solo idol stars and her streak isn't stopping yet! The powerhouse vocalist and dancer definitely rocks the 'ice queen' look through her charismatic stage expressions. Offstage, however, Chung Ha often shows her sweeter and dorkier side.

5. Cosmic Girls' Bona

Bona's delicate facial features have earned her a lot of attention but this idol star has shown that she can also rock aegyo and melt hearts with her sweet eye-smile.

6. Oh My Girl's Jiho

Although Jiho's cat eyes give her an icy look, the popular idol is actually a human vitamin filled with laughter and brightness off-stage.