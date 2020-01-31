YG Entertainment reveals recordings for China's 'Idol Producer' have been postponed temporarily

On January 31, a representative from YG Entertainment confirmed with media outlets, "We've received word from 'Idol Producer 2' that filmings have been cancelled from February 1. Rescheduled filming dates have not yet been decided."

Currently, BLACKPINK member Lisa is appearing on iQIYI's 'Idol Producer 2' as a dance mentor. Meanwhile, various events have been announcing abrupt cancellations or postponements recently in light of the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, which began in December in Wuhan, China.

As of January 31, 7 individuals have been detected of contracting the Novel Coronavirus in South Korea.

