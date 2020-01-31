9

Posted by beansss

YG Entertainment reveals recordings for China's 'Idol Producer' have been postponed temporarily

On January 31, a representative from YG Entertainment confirmed with media outlets, "We've received word from 'Idol Producer 2' that filmings have been cancelled from February 1. Rescheduled filming dates have not yet been decided." 

Currently, BLACKPINK member Lisa is appearing on iQIYI's 'Idol Producer 2' as a dance mentor. Meanwhile, various events have been announcing abrupt cancellations or postponements recently in light of the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, which began in December in Wuhan, China. 

As of January 31, 7 individuals have been detected of contracting the Novel Coronavirus in South Korea. 

elf_snr169 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

The right decision. I think this kind of batch programs should be postponed until the virus outbreak stops. At least, the risk of virus infection is reduced. I hope this epidemic will be stopped at thesis time.🙏 And I hope YG will focus on girls' comeback.I miss my girls😢

1

heretic1802 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Good....she deserves to rest before their comeback and dome tours.

