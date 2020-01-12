Yeri posts supportive text message from Lee Soo Man detailing 'Psycho' song production

Red Velvet's Yeri shared a supported message written by Lee Soo Man.

On January 13 KST, Yeri took to Instagram Story and posted a lengthy text message sent from their SM Entertainment CEO and Producer Lee Soo Man. Suspected to be a group chat message for Red Velvet members, Lee Soo Man's text contained detailed descriptions of the last-minute production process for the song "Psycho".

"Even after releasing the album

there are a lot of extra sounds in the background

For the MV

[And] for the music programs, we tried to make it different so that the song fits them~~ (So that the sound

is appropriate for cell phones even without earphones~~)

I hope that you guys can promote

while enjoying the song~

With Director Yoo [Young Jin]

we worked all night to add the bass~

Boo-ong~Oong~~

Isn't it fun doing it?

The day before presenting the song to you guys

I thought we really needed [the bass]

So, over the telephone around 11 PM

I called Director Yoo at his studio and

started to make that gliding bass~~

Director Yoo worked so hard

I thought that it wouldn't take that long but

it took us longer than expected so we didn't sleep all night

Worked on it 'till around 5:30 AM in the morning"

On top of the screenshot, Yeri wrote:

"After performing it live, [we] received a heartfelt text message from teacher Lee Soo Man.

At the end he also wrote 'Red Velvet fighting' so I am gaining a lot of strength in the morning bboom bboom"

Seeing the post, netizens and fans discussed on how much Lee Soo Man still cares about the song production of his label artists. With the help of Yoo Young Jin who co-produced the song, "Psycho" seems to be a work of many hours of efforts.

Some comments include: "Wow he must still work really hard, his strength is amazing", "When I read 'Oong~' part I immediately recognized it! The sound is really full this time around", "Even at that age he has a sensible touch with music", "his musical instincts are still alive", "he's a grandfather and yet so hard-working".

Can you recognize the production details in Red Velvet's "Psycho"?