Dream Catcher celebrate their 3rd anniversary since debut

It has been 3 years since Dream Catcher's official debut!

On January 13 KST, Dream Catcher posted a celebratory image to mark their 3rd year together since debut. This girl group from Dreamcatcher Company made their debut in 2017 with the single 'Nightmare'.

In the post, the caption reads:

"Today is Dream Catcher's 3rd anniversary since debut

Thank you Insomnias for staying with Dream Catcher for three years

Let's continue to stay with Dream Catcher in the future"

Fans replied with message congratulating the group and wishing for a comeback!