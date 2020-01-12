23

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Dream Catcher celebrate their 3rd anniversary since debut

AKP STAFF

It has been 3 years since Dream Catcher's official debut!

On January 13 KST, Dream Catcher posted a celebratory image to mark their 3rd year together since debut. This girl group from Dreamcatcher Company made their debut in 2017 with the single 'Nightmare'.

In the post, the caption reads:

"Today is Dream Catcher's 3rd anniversary since debut

Thank you Insomnias for staying with Dream Catcher for three years

Let's continue to stay with Dream Catcher in the future"

Fans replied with message congratulating the group and wishing for a comeback! 

  1. Dream Catcher
4 1,052 Share 92% Upvoted

0

Pendragonx812 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Loooove them. "Chase Me" was such a great debut song too.. Looking forward to their next album

Share

0

Andrada2397881 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm really glad this group exists in the industry, they bring some diversity to it and their music is awesome, not to mention they are all very talented. They are way too underrated tbh..

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

MONSTA X, Jooheon
MONSTA X's Jooheon to take a break due to anxiety
18 hours ago   63   34,979
ATEEZ
M- Countdown ribbing Ateez from votes
34 minutes ago   2   293
NCT, Jungwoo
NCT Jungwoo
2 hours ago   6   805
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Watch CLC Sorn's Everyday Makeup Tutorial
13 hours ago   18   3,126

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND