X1's Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun launch their official 'V Live' channel

Former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have launched their official 'V Live' channel!

Having returned to their label MBK Entertainment after the disbandment of their project group X1, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun both shared a message of appreciation toward their fans via the 'MBK BOYS's official SNS platform earlier this week. Now, it seems that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have plans to greet their fans together through a new platform soon!

You can go and follow Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun's new 'V Live' channel, here!

