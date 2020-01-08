11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

X1's Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun launch their official 'V Live' channel

Former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have launched their official 'V Live' channel!

Having returned to their label MBK Entertainment after the disbandment of their project group X1, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun both shared a message of appreciation toward their fans via the 'MBK BOYS's official SNS platform earlier this week. Now, it seems that Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have plans to greet their fans together through a new platform soon!

You can go and follow Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun's new 'V Live' channel, here!

Gapuff305 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

aww bless em, plz dont send them hate, show them love and support , you know they need that right now

Katherine_Berry0 pt 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

im gonna subscribe rn

