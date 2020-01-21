3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yezi glows in two contrasting teaser images for her solo comeback single 'My Gravity'

Idol-turned-soloist Yezi is back and more charismatic than ever in her new set of comeback teaser images!

Yezi will be returning with a new solo single album 'My Gravity' this coming January 30 at 6 PM KST, marking her first music release in approximately 2 years since her participation in an OST for drama 'Are You Human Too?'.

In her new set of opposing teaser images, Yezi rocks a fierce, all-white look in the midst of a dark forest, or a black and gray look in a grassy field. Which look do you like better?

jokbal_is_yum2,598 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Both looks are bomb.
Bring it, lady.
<3<3<3

tyger110 pt 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

All-white Yezi = yum

Can't wait!

