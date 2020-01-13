6

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Lee Jun Ki & Moon Chae Won confirmed to star opposite each other in new tvN drama 'The Flower of Evil'

AKP STAFF

Actor Lee Jun Ki and actress Moon Chae Won have officially been cast as the male and female lead of tvN's upcoming drama, 'The Flower of Evil'!

A unique type of romantic-thriller, 'The Flower of Evil' tells the story of a married couple. The husband is an unpredictable psychopath with a gruesome past, having changed his name and identity before his marriage. The wife is a police force detective chasing after the psychopath and his past traces. The drama is expected to bring viewers high-quality suspense by switching back and forth between the dangerous criminal chase, and the picture of a happy marriage at home. 

Lee Jun Ki will play the role of warm family man who lacks emotions such as morality, sympathy, comforting, sorrow, etc - Baek Hee Sung. Moon Chae Won takes on the role of a hardworking detective, a loving wife, as well as a kind mother, Cha Ji Won.

'The Flower of Evil' will likely on tvN this June. What do you think of the storyline?

  1. Lee Jun Ki
  2. Moon Chae Won
woohyun_wifey246 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Reading the sypnosis, this drama gives off a My Fellow Citizens vibe with the happy family front but actually has a bad past..

