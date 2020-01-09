10

Super Junior unveil 9 poetic 'Storytelling cards' ahead of their repackaged album 'Timeless' release

Super Junior have unveiled a poetic set of 'Storytelling cards' - 9 of them total - ahead of the full release of their 9th repackaged album, 'Timeless'. 

Fans will have to go through some guesswork to decipher what hidden meaning these 9 'Storytelling cards' hold, while waiting for 'Timeless' to drop this January 28. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Super Junior teased fans with a fun recording studio sketch for their upcoming comeback title track "2YA2YAO!", prod. by Zico

Read through the 'Storytelling cards' below.

"In all things in this world,"

"There is light and darkness."

"In out past days,"

"We experienced countless 'lights and darknesses' intermingling."

"However,"

"Even the 'shadow' which felt like it would never end,"

"Will lift in due time,"

"and now, we intend to go forth after a new 'light'."

"Toward the light of 'eternity'." 

1

kimmiefonze227 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago



They're claiming the artistry that SM denied of them when they were at their peak.

I'm so proud of myself for never letting SuJu go out of my bias list. They keep on evolving and get better every year!

joanner223,270 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

So excited 😍

