Stray Kids confirm release of 'Double Knot' and 'Levanter's English versions

The secret's out! Stray Kids will be releasing a special single album soon, titled 'Step Out of Clé'!

According to the online cover image of 'Step Out of Clé' released on January 14, Stray Kids will be unveiling English versions of two songs from their 5th mini album 'Clé: Levanter' - title song "Levanter" and "Double Knot", composed by 3RACHA, Nick Furlong, and DallasK.

Look out for Stray Kids's special single album 'Step Out of Clé', set to drop on January 24 at 12 AM EST and 2 PM KST!