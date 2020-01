On January 14, Cube Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets that they recently signed an exclusive contract with comedian Park Mi Sun!

The agency relayed, "Alongside our recruitment of comedian and TV personality Park Mi Sun, we plan on expanding areas such as broadcast content and management businesses involving our label comedians."

Meanwhile, Cube Entertainment is also home to comedians like Lee Hwi Jae, Heo Kyung Hwan, and Lee Sang Joon.