'Parasite' makes history by becoming the first South Korean film to earn an Oscar nomination for best picture

Movie 'Parasite' has made history by becoming the first South Korean film to be nominated for best picture and best international film for The Academy Awards.

The Oscars nominees were recently announced and 'Parasite' received multiple nominations, further cementing itself as one of the best movies of 2019 after multiple acknowledgments ranging from the Cannes Film Festival to the Critic's Choice Awards.



Additionally, director Bong Joon Ho also picked up a nod for best director, in addition to the nomination for original screenplay with Jin Won Han. 'Parasite' also got a film editing nod for Jinmo Yang and a production design nod for Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo.

Congratulations to Bong Joon Ho and the cast and crew for their achievements!

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.