Netizens are loving HyunA's lighter makeup look in recent pictures

Netizens are loving HyunA's lighter makeup look in her most recent Instagram updates!

The popular solo star uploaded a series of gorgeous photos on January 13th with the captions "I love you" and "Let's have pretty things together".

The popular idol solo star is seen sporting a lighter makeup look in still cuts of her latest photoshoot. HyunA's effortless sexiness has made her a hot topic amongst netizens who are saying:





"She really looks good in this kind of makeup."

"HyunA's been looking a lot happier since she started dating. I'm glad she's doing well!"

"I didn't even know that was her at first. Stunning."

What do you think?

