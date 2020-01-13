3

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Netizens are loving HyunA's lighter makeup look in recent pictures

AKP STAFF

Netizens are loving HyunA's lighter makeup look in her most recent Instagram updates!

The popular solo star uploaded a series of gorgeous photos on January 13th with the captions "I love you" and "Let's have pretty things together".

View this post on Instagram

제가 사랑해요❤️

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on

View this post on Instagram

예쁜거 우리 같이하자❤️

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa) on

The popular idol solo star is seen sporting a lighter makeup look in still cuts of her latest photoshoot. HyunA's effortless sexiness has made her a hot topic amongst netizens who are saying: 


"She really looks good in this kind of makeup."

"HyunA's been looking a lot happier since she started dating. I'm glad she's doing well!"

"I didn't even know that was her at first. Stunning."

What do you think? 

  1. HyunA
0 1,000 Share 60% Upvoted
BTS
What do the BTS' mics say about them?
10 hours ago   15   14,183

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND