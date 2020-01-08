Over 180,000 fans visit BTS's pop-up store in Seoul

A whopping number of people showed up to the pop-up store ‘BTS POP-UP : HOUSE OF BTS’ in Seoul with an attendance figure of more than 180,000 people.

The store was held open for 80 days and the group's official merchandise Twitter account made a post on January 5th thanking fans for attending the event. The caption reads: "For 80 days, the BTS POP-UP : HOUSE OF BTS was made brighter through ARMY. We are grateful for many reasons. Good Bye and See You."





80일 동안 BTS POP-UP : HOUSE OF BTS를 환하게 밝혀준 아미 여러분 고맙습니다. Good Bye And See You💜#BTS_POPUP #HOUSE_OF_BTS pic.twitter.com/YJbnMbL9sS — BIGHIT OFFICIAL MERCH (@bighit_merch) January 5, 2020

The pop-up store opened back on October 18th and finally came to a close after 80 days. Fans were able to purchase a variety of BTS related merchandise and experience showrooms as well.

The stores were also opened in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka since November 23rd and opened on December 13th at the Plaza Carso in Mexico City.