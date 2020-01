Netizens believe that YG trainees Jane (right) and Vicky (left) are set to be the next Jensoo (Jennie and Jisoo) of YG's upcoming girl group.

Pictures of the two trainees have been released and netizens are already stanning the two trainees and anticipating their debut! The two will be competing in China's 'Idol Producer' in the upcoming season, bring up anticipations even more!

What do you think of their looks? Check out more photos below!

Jisoo and Jennie with dolls attached to their bags,and the female trainees who might be debuting this year in a new girl group under YG entertainment Jane and Vicky both have the same dolls as eachother attached to their bags I think we all know who’s gonna be the next Jensoo.2😌 pic.twitter.com/TAkQuxgP0L — 💣⛓🔪 ⁷ (@uItsjenfave) January 13, 2020