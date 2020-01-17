Han Ye Seul reveals that she's a huge fan of Yang Joon Il

Actress Han Ye Seul revealed that she has completely fallen for veteran singer Yang Joon Il who became a viral sensation in Korea after his appearance last month on 'Sugar Man 3'.



The actress posted a past cover of the veteran singer on her Instagram on January 16th with the caption: "my god". Yang Joon Il is seen giving off some crazy style and vibes, proving why he is still stealing hearts today and had the nickname "GD of the 90s".

What do you think of Yang Joon Il's style back in the day?



