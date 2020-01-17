Netizens awestruck over BLACKPINK Jisoo's older sister, whose high school nickname was 'Han Hyo Joo'

BLACKPINK member Jisoo's older sister is striking awe in netizens once again, as fans marveled over the family's "superior genes"!



It turns out, Jisoo's older sister actually made an appearance on a past KBS2 childcare variety program, 'Trio's Childcare Challenge', last fall. Appearing as a client family seeking babysitting help, Jisoo's sister did not mention her family relations at the time, only garnering attention for her high school nickname - "Gunpo Han Hyo Joo".

But soon afterward, meticulous, sleuthing fans discovered that the "Gunpo Han Hyo Joo" who appeared on 'Trio's Childcare Challenge' was in fact, BLACKPINK Jisoo's oldest sibling!

Below, Jisoo's older sister Kim Ji Yoon (30) appears on 'Trio's Childcare Challenge' with her husband and two sons, hiring singer Hwang Chi Yeol as their babysitter!

Netizens commented, "OMG Jisoo and her sister look so similar!", "Heol, the power of celebrity families", "The genes in this family are just otherworldly... so jealous", "I can't believe she's the mother of two children!!", "OMG Unnie is like an exact mixture of Han Hyo Joo + Shin Se Hwi", "Their parents must be godly", "Daebak, this is what you call 'blessed genes'", and more!

Meanwhile, some time last year, Jisoo's older brother also garnered attention for his stunning visuals as well as his striking similarities to Jisoo, as Jisoo was spotted by fans attending her brother's wedding. Aren't the family's genes amazing?