8

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

INFINITE's Sunggyu sports short-cropped hair in his 'Shine Encore' solo concert poster, just back from the military

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Sunggyu has released the 2nd poster for his upcoming solo concert, 'Shine Encore'!

In the poster, Sunggyu neatly sports short-cropped hair paired with a sleek suit, just back from his military service duties. This will mark Sunggyu's first solo concert in approximately a year and 8 months, kicking off his solo activities full swing after his successful return from the army. 

Sunggyu's 'Shine Encore' concert will take place from this February 7-9 at Seoul's SK Olympic Arena. 

  1. Sunggyu
0 732 Share 73% Upvoted
BTS, V
BTS Fans Wonder If V Is The Black Swan
6 hours ago   14   9,184
V
BTS's V covers Paul Kim's 'Traffic Light'
7 hours ago   11   5,973
BTS
BTS' new single Black Swan speaks of volume
8 hours ago   6   8,565

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND