INFINITE's Sunggyu sports short-cropped hair in his 'Shine Encore' solo concert poster, just back from the military

INFINITE's Sunggyu has released the 2nd poster for his upcoming solo concert, 'Shine Encore'!

In the poster, Sunggyu neatly sports short-cropped hair paired with a sleek suit, just back from his military service duties. This will mark Sunggyu's first solo concert in approximately a year and 8 months, kicking off his solo activities full swing after his successful return from the army.

Sunggyu's 'Shine Encore' concert will take place from this February 7-9 at Seoul's SK Olympic Arena.