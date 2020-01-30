Dara, Sandeul, JooE, & Kim Jae Hwan talk about working with one another for music variety 'My Music Teacher, Mingalaba'

On January 30, the stars of SBS FiL's new, original music variety program 'My Music Teacher, Mingalaba' attended the show's press conference, where they talked about working with one another in the foreign country of Myanmar.

'My Music Teacher, Mingalaba' is an original program selected for production in light of the launch of SBS's new broadcasting network, SBS FiL. The broadcasting station will focus on selecting, creating, and airing contents targeting overseas audiences. In the program, representatives musicians from the K-music industry including Yoon Do Hyun, Yoo Jae Hwan, Dara, B1A4's Sandeul, Momoland's JooE, and Kim Jae Hwan travel to Myanmar to teach music classes for children.

During the press conference, each of the cast members reflected on their Myanmar trip by recalling their chemistry together. Dara said, "Yoon Do Hyun sunbaenim was very kind, he approached us hoobaes first and joked with us a lot, making the filming such a happy experience. Sandeul and I promoted around the same periods often so we were familiar with each other. Of course I knew JooE, since we went to the military together. But I don't know younger hoobaes these days, so I did not know the Wanna One hoobaenims very well. Working with [Kim Jae Hwan] this time around, I realized that he can be very clumsy when it comes to certain things. This is kind of a spoiler, but he's very clumsy."

JooE shared, "I was surprised by Sandeul oppa during this filming. He played along with me so well, and clicked a lot. I didn't know he was such a playful person. He's very bright and caring. By the way, I dyed my hair black for the first time in a while, so please notice me (Laughter)." Sandeul, in response, said, "Actually, it's the other way around. JooE was the one who played along with me and took good care of me. Thank you, JooE."

Kim Jae Hwan, who looked back on his teaching experience, relayed, "It was hard but I did my best during classes. It was touching when the children came to embrace us, when we had to say goodbye. They were the purest children, without any blemishes. This was the first time in a while I came across people like that."

Meanwhile, 'My Music Teacher, Maingalaba' premieres on SBS FiL this February 6!

