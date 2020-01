EXO's Kai has taken on multiple trending hashtags worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

The popular idol star is currently trending worldwide under the hashtags #OurHappinessKAI, #2020KAIDAY, and #HAPPYKAIDAY.

Fans are wishing Kai a happy birthday and congratulating him, stating:

Happy birthday to our dancing bear Jongin 🐻



I hope you will have a great day 💕Take care always and we love you Nini #OurHappinessKAI #2020KAIDAY#HappyKAIDay #KAI #EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/RovC0zWcQ1 — ℓoey찬 (@kpoplover727) January 13, 2020

#OurHappinessKAI jongin my babie have a good day today pic.twitter.com/XuyF47GiGT — YOONTRO⁷ #GetWellSoonWendy (@imisswendy) January 13, 2020

Happy birthday to Kai!