Legendary singer Kim Wan Sun states that not getting married is the best decision she's ever made

Diva and legendary singer Kim Wan Sun (50) has revealed her surprising stance on marriage.

The star appeared on the January 27th broadcast of SBS's 'Kim Sumi's Do You Eat' as a guest where she stated: "In my life, I think the best thing I did was to not get married. I'm not saying that marriage is bad. I just don't think I'll be able to live well if I get married. I thought I was someone who could do it when I was younger, but now that I'm older I think I did well not to get married. I thought I could make someone's life harder by getting married."

Kim Wan Sun also revealed that she is not interested in any of her colleagues and that her last relationship was a decade ago.

What do you think of this position on marriage?

Kim Wan Sun from 1991:





