Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

HyunA addresses the controversy surrounding her braided hair

AKP STAFF

HyunA has revealed her thoughts regarding the controversy surrounding her reggae style braided hair on January 17th via her Instagram. HyunA shared the photo above on social media and was trending on Twitter because some people argued that HyunA's braids is cultural appropriation.

The popular star recorded a video where she addressed the situation, stating: "I respect and acknowledge all the fans that love me so don't think too much or too badly about it. Let's try to understand each other. Good night." 

What do you think of this situation? 

Ohboy697,670 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

What I love about most Americans is that they are only aware of like two cultures and assume everything comes from them.

8

81023,275 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

I saw the comments on her insta and they are ridiculous. Just let the girl live and celebrate her vacation.

