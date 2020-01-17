HyunA addresses the controversy surrounding her braided hair

HyunA has revealed her thoughts regarding the controversy surrounding her reggae style braided hair on January 17th via her Instagram. HyunA shared the photo above on social media and was trending on Twitter because some people argued that HyunA's braids is cultural appropriation.

The popular star recorded a video where she addressed the situation, stating: "I respect and acknowledge all the fans that love me so don't think too much or too badly about it. Let's try to understand each other. Good night."



What do you think of this situation?

