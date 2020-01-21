[MV and Album Review] Taeyeon – 'Purpose – The 2nd Album Repackage'

TAEYEON – PURPOSE – 'THE 2ND ALBUM REPACKAGE'





Track List:





1. Dear Me

2. My Tragedy

13. Drawing Our Moments

Taeyeon has just dropped her newest one, 'Purpose,' a repackage of her last album of the same name. This one contains 15 tracks. As we've already reviewed the last one, this review will focus on the three new tracks. And just like the original, this one is doing extremely well, topping iTunes Top Album charts in 24 countries.

"Dear Me" is soft pop, which is where she excels. An acoustic guitar, some subdued strings, and Taeyeon's powerful vocals characterize this tune. As you might have guessed, it's a tune about what she wants to tell herself. It has a pretty hopeful message, though.

Starting with what sounds like an accordion, the intro "My Tragedy" ends in a single, purposeful, minor chord. But it's far from a ballad. It sounds rather epic when her vocals come in, from her insistent "I don't need nobody," to her describing her "tragedy." It appears it's a song about a breakup and an emotional anthem about not being able to forget the guy.

"Drawing Our Moments" is a ballad, as you might expect from the title. This song is gorgeous, and really shows Taeyeon's range. What's great about this song is the fact that it's not maudlin, despite its slow speed. It's a tender ode to a lover and contains lines about hope for the future. It's a perfect tune.

These three tracks go quite well with the rest of the album. Two of them are hopeful, one of them not so much. But to her credit, she could have just plopped a few breakup songs on there, and she didn't. I'm pretty happy with what she did here, and they're definitely a worthy addition to this collection of tunes. These songs belong here. They have a purpose.

MV REVIEW

The MV starts quietly enough. She's sitting in a chair, singing. Framed by the light streaming in, she's sometimes a silhouette. That makes this MV better than it might be otherwise.

They could have easily left this alone, not worried about making an effort. Maybe filmed her standing in one place, only occasionally switching the camera angles. Thankfully, they didn't do that. Instead, we see her walking through royal red curtains and giving you a sense of movement, at least during the chorus.

The rest of the video is couched in soft light filters and sepia tones. There are double exposures, genius fades, and overall just arresting camera angles. Whether blue, red or just warm tones, this video gives good Taeyeon.

And yes, the whole thing focuses on her. Completely. Her elfin features dominate the screen, aided by an adept team of cinematographers. Yeah, it's pretty simple. There's no narrative, no CGI, but it still raises the bar.

Score





MV Relevance...........9

MV Production..........9

MV Concept..............9

MV SCORE: 9.0

Album Production.....9.0

Album Concept.........9.0

Tracklisting...............9.0

ALBUM SCORE: 9.0

OVERALL................9.0